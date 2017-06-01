First Trailer For Murder On The Orient Express Remake Released

Some movie remakes look cheesy and unwanted, while others look like solid flicks that could possibly improve on the original. Murder on the Orient Express definitely fits into the latter category.

Now, the first trailer for the remake has been released online, so you can see for yourself.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Basically a real-life game of clue, Murder on the Orient Express tells the story of multiple strangers on a train ride. Someone has been killed, no one knows who committed the crime, and that leaves everyone on board as a suspect.

While the mystery and intrigue is definitely a draw to this film, it’s the cast that have people the most excited. Johnny Depp stars alongside Michelle Pfeiffer, Penelope Cruz, Daisy Ridley, Josh Gad, Willem Dafoe, Leslie Odom Jr., Kenneth Branagh, and Judi Dench.

Seriously, this is an unparalleled ensemble.

In the highlight of this trailer, a shot introduced each of the major characters who could be a suspect. It was definitely the scene used to pull viewers in, and it makes the movie seem like a one-of-a-kind experience.

More Movies: 7 Frighteningly Fantastic Haunted House Films

In addition to starring in the film, Kenneth Branagh directed the Agatha Christie adaptation. His directorial credits also include Henry V, Thor, Macbeth, Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit, and Cinderella. Michael Green wrote the screenplay.

The original Murder on the Orient Express was released in 1974, and starred Albert Finney, Lauren Bacall, and Ingrid Bergman.

The new adaptation will hit theaters on November 10, 2017.

Up Next: War For The Planet Of The Apes Exclusive Interview

Photo Credit:Scott Free Productions