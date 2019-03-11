Motley Crue Movie Crew Member Electrocuted on Set

A crew member for the Motley Crue Netflix biopic The Dirt was rushed to the hospital on Saturday after being electrocuted, according to a report from TMZ.

The crew member was reportedly working on a rooftop while the film was shooting in New Orleans. TMZ, which caught video of the man being placed on a stretcher after the incident, claimed he made it to the hospital but his condition is unknown.

The Dirt, which is based on the autobiography of the same name written by Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee back in 2002, centers around the 1980s hair metal band’s rise to fame.

Lee will be portrayed by rapper Machine Gun Kelly, Game of Thrones star Iwan Rheon will play Mick Mars, Douglas Booth (Noah, Jupiter Ascending) will play Nikki Sixx and Daniel Webber (Netflix’s The Punisher) will play Vince Neil. Other stars headlining the film include Leven Rambin as Sharise and Tony Cavalero playing famous Blach Sabbath singer Ozzy Osbourne.

Of the group, Machine Gun Kelly was the biggest surprise casting given his only previous acting experience came from his role on the 2016 Showtime series Roadies.

“And it’s finally announced. Excuse me for being crass but…. HOLY F—ing S—!” Kelly wrote when the casting was announced back in January.

While he’s primarily a rapper, Kelly told fans on social media that he convinced the film producers to higher his brother to be his drum teacher.

“I got the movie to hire my little bro as my drum teacher,” Kelly tweeted. “[K]ept it in the family. [I] WILL learn the drums and finish the new album before we start filming.”

It’s been a rough week for the actual Tommy Lee, as the band’s drummer got into a fight with his son Brandon and has since led to an impending lawsuit and a public battle between Lee and ex-wife Pamela Anderson.

“You encourage what you tolerate, and he’s not going to tolerate what Brandon did and that’s why he wants the criminal case to keep moving along … at least for now,” a source told TMZ on Saturday about Lee demanding police investigate the alleged assault by Brandon Lee.

The former Playboy model went so far as to refer to Lee as a disaster.

“I have complete faith in Brandon and his team to resolve this unfortunate and sad situation regarding his father,” Anderson wrote on her website. “I pray Tommy gets the help he needs. His actions are desperate and humiliating – He is a disaster spinning out of control and he is not acting like a father.”