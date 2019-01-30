The Most Anticipated Horror Movies of 2019

As the new year begins, horror movie fans have a number of great films on the horizon to anticipate.

Already in 2019 we’ve seen the releases of great horror/suspense films like Escape Room and Glass, and there are many more — such as The Prodigy and The Curse of La Llorona — on the way.

Below, we have put together a list of some of the most highly anticipated horror flicks the next 11 months hold.

Happy Death Day 2U

Release Date: Feb. 13

Starring: Jessica Rothe, Israel Broussard, Phi Vu, Suraj Sharma, Sarah Yarkin, and Ruby Modine.

The follow-up to 2017’s Happy Death Day, this Blumhouse Productions slasher flick sees Theresa “Tree” Gelbman once again having to live through her death day over and over again until she can figure out how to break the cycle.

Us

Release Date: March 22

Starring: Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, Elisabeth Moss, Tim Heidecker, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Anna Diop.

Writer/director Jordan Peele won an Oscar for his 2017 horror film Get Out, and he’s following that up with this new story about a family whose summer vacation is torn to shreds when they began to be tormented by a group of strangers who are eerily familiar.

Pet Sematary

Release Date: April 5

Starring: Jason Clarke, Amy Seimetz, and John Lithgow; with Jeté Laurence, Hugo Lavoie, and Obssa Ahmed.

Pet Sematary is not a sequel, reboot, or remake of the original 1989 film of the same name, rather it is a new adaptation of the Stephen King novel of the same name about “a doctor who moves his family out of the big city to the country” and “discovers that they have moved near a pet cemetery that rests on an ancient burial ground.”

BrightBurn

Release Date: May 24

Starring: Elizabeth Banks, David Denman, Jackson A. Dunn, Matt Jones, Meredith Hagner, Steve Agee, Becky Wahlstrom, and Stephen Blackehart.

Produced by Guardians of the Galaxy writer/director James Gunn — and written by his brother Brian and their cousin Mark — Brightburn is an unofficial and dark take on the Superman mythos that asks the question: What if Superman was a bad guy?

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Release Date: May 31

Starring: Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, Millie Bobby Brown, Bradley Whitford, Sally Hawkins, Charles Dance, Thomas Middleditch, Aisha Hinds, O’Shea Jackson Jr., David Strathairn, Ken Watanabe, and Zhang Ziyi.

A sequel to 2014’s Godzilla, this “new story follows the heroic efforts of the crypto-zoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah.”

Child’s Play

Release Date: June 21

Starring: Gabriel Bateman, Aubrey Plaza and Brian Tyree Henry; with Marlon Kazad, Ty Consiglio, Beatrice Kitsos, Nicole Anthony, and Anantjot S. Aneja.

Chucky is one of the most well-known slasher movie villains of all-time, and in this remake of the original Child’s Play film the murderous Good Guy doll is getting a second first-chance to make a killer impression.

Annabelle 3

Release Date: July 3

Starring: Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga, Mckenna Grace, Madison Iseman, and Katie Sarife; with Stephen Blackehart, Steve Coulter, Paul Dean, and Luca Luhan.

While technically still untitled, the third Annabelle film is scheduled to be released in July 2019. No footage or promo photos have been made available as of yet, but according to the filmmakers it will see Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga reprise their Conjuring franchise roles as Ed and Lorraine Warren ahead of a third Conjuring film.

It: Chapter 2

Release Date: Sept. 6

Starring: Bill Skarsgård, James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, Jay Ryan, Bill Hader, Isaiah Mustafa, James Ransone and Andy Bean; with Jaeden Lieberher, Sophia Lillis, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Finn Wolfhard, Chosen Jacobs, Jack Dylan Grazer, and Wyatt Oleff also appearing reprising their roles form the first film.

Quite possible the most anticipated film on out list, IT: Chapter 2 is the continuation of the story that director Andy Muschietti began telling in his adaptation of the Stephen King horror story IT, back in 2017. The new film will feature the adult versions of The Losers Club as they return to the small town of Derry to once again face the homicidal alien-clown Pennywise.