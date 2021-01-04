Justin Bieber Once Again Challenges Tom Cruise to Boxing Match

✖

Justin Bieber is not backing down from his challenge to Tom Cruise. The 26-year old singer went to Instagram this past weekend to post a black and white photo of him in full boxing gear from his music video "Anyone." And in the caption, Bieber wrote, "Tom Cruise is toast."

This stems from what Bieber wrote on Twitter last year. He jokingly called out Cruise and challenged him to an MMA match. "I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon," Bieber wrote. "Tom if you don't take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight?" Back in February, Bieber appeared on an episode of Carpool Karaoke with James Corden and explained when he challenged Cruise to a fight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

"I don't know. I was just being stupid, to be honest," Bieber explained. "[But] then people were like, 'I wanna see this happen.' And I was like, 'You know what? That could actually be funny.'" When Corden heard Bieber say that, he said he would pick Cruise to win if they were to get in a ring or octagon.

"I don't think it would be much fun for you," Corden said. "I gotta say, if you and me have a fight, you win. If you and Tom Cruise have a fight, I'd back Tom every day of the week." Even if Beier was picked to win, the odds of a fight happening between him and Cruise are very slim. Currently Cruise, 58, is filming Mission Impossible 7. And after his big rant while filming, getting into the ring with him may not be a wise decision.

"They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. ... I'm on the phone with every f—ing studio at night, insurance companies, producers. They are looking at us and using us to make their movies," Cruise said to reportedly 50 staff members after a few of them were seen violating COVID-19 protocols. "We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherf—ers."

"If I see you do it again, you’re f—ing gone. And if anyone on this crew does it, that’s it — and you too and you too. And you, don’t you ever f—ing do it again," he continues. "That's it. No apologies. You can tell it to the people that are losing their f—ing homes because our industry is shut down."