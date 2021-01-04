Tom Cruise's 14-Year-Old Daughter Suri Nearly Reaches Mom Katie Holmes' Height in Rare Outing

✖

Suri Cruise, the 14-year-old daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, has almost reached her mother's height. Holmes and Suri were recently spotted walking around together in New York City's SoHo area, with Suri standing nearly as tall as the former Dawson's Creek star. The two were seen both wearing face coverings as they shopped Friday.

In the photos, published by The Daily Mail, Suri is seen wearing a jean jacket and matching jeans, along with Ugg boots. Holmes, who stands 5'9", wore heeled boots, a long wool coat, and a plaid skirt. Suri was born in April 2006, seven months before Holmes and Cruise married. The former couple divorced in 2012.

Cruise reportedly has not seen Suri in years. The last time they were publicly seen together was in 2013. Samantha Domingo, a former Scientologist, told Us Weekly in 2019 that Cruise was "not allowed" to have a relationship with Suri because she was not a Scientologist. The Je Suis a Cult Whistleblower: Scientology Kills author suggested Cruise only met Suri in 2013 for a "photo op... to make it seem like he was connected so he wouldn't be criticized." A Church of Scientologist spokeswoman denied all of Domingo's allegations as "fiction."

Holmes, 41, often keeps her private life out of the spotlight, but she opened up about her quarantine life with Suri during an April interview with Entertainment Tonight. One of the "silver linings" from the quarantine was Suri's 14th birthday in April. Holmes had a very small, socially-distant party for Suri. "It was a beautiful moment," Holmes said of the party. "This year is a reminder that the simple things are really beautiful. I think when you have less, you are more creative."

In another interview with InStyle earlier this year, Holmes said her "biggest goal" with Suri was to "nurture her into her individuality, to make sure she is 100 percent herself and strong, confident and able. And to know it. She came out very strong — she's always been a strong personality."

Holmes is now dating chef Emilio Vitolo Jr., 33. The two were spotted kissing in New York in September. On Dec. 18, Vitolo made their relationship Instagram official to celebrate Holmes' birthday. He shared a candid black and white photo of the couple laughing, and called Holmes the "most amazing, kindest, beautiful person."