Exclusive: ‘Mission Impossible’ Star Tom Cruise on Breaking His Ankle: ‘I Knew It Was Broken the Moment It Broke’

It is no secret that Tom Cruise suffered some injuries on the set of his new movie, Mission Impossible: Fallout, and he revealed exclusively to PopCulture.com more about breaking his ankle.

“It hurt, but I knew I didn’t want to do the take again, and so I just got up and walked out,” Cruise told PopCulture.com’s Brandon Davis.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I knew it was broken the moment I broke it. I just know movies and I’m thinking instantly, ‘I broke it … I better get over this, otherwise I’m gonna have to come back and do this again.”

Cruise also said the stunt that caused him to break his ankle made the movie’s final cut, which co-star Michelle Monaghan also confirmed earlier this year.

“I was not there that day but [Tom] did show me the video over and over again,” Monaghan said. “That’s the take that’s gonna make the movie. So they’re going to actually use that.”

Monaghan also gushed over Cruise personally, saying, “He’s the best. There’s really no one else like him. There is no one better. He truly does elevate everyone around him and you want to be better, you want to do better, you want to run faster yourself.

“He’s just completely dedicated to what he does. I worked with him many, many years ago when I first started … but having been back in the saddle with him again for [Mission: Impossible – Fallout] was a complete reminder. He’s not wavered in his commitment to his craft and to the material at hand. He’s a real joy to work with.”

During his conversation with PopCulture.com, Cruise also laid to rest those rumors about him almost being Iron Man.

Asked “how close” he came top playing Tony Stark in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Cruise explained that he was “not close” at all. He also praised Robert Downey, saying, “I can’t imagine anyone else doing that role.”

Finally, regarding whether or not he would consider doing a superhero movie like Iron Man in the future, Cruise said, “I don’t rule anything out,” adding: “I look at a movie and think …’What’s the story? What’s the character? Does it interest me? Do I feel this is what an audience would like to see me in? What can I learn, and what can I contribute?’ That’s really how I look at things.”