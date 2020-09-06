'Mission: Impossible 7' Director Confirms Start of Filming With Stunning Tease

✖

Tom Cruise and the Mission: Impossible team are going above and beyond to bring audiences amazing thrills in the franchise's seventh movie, despite the coronavirus pandemic. Director Christopher McQuarrie confirmed filming has picked up again after being postponed earlier this year. Cruise reportedly rented a cruise ship for the film's cast and crew to help them avoid contracting the virus while filming is underway in Norway.

McQuarrie's stunning photo shows a giant ramp in front of a gorgeous mountain view, with a single person standing on the ramp. "Action," he simply wrote in the caption, adding the hashtag "MI7" and "Day One." McQuarrie shared the photo a week after The Sun reported that Cruise hired an old cruise ship himself to protect his co-stars and crew, spending £500,000 (over $660,000) on the "floating village." The Hurtigruten ship is now sitting off the coast of Norway, where parts of the film are being made.

Mission: Impossible 7 began filming in Venice, but production was halted in February when the coronavirus pandemic hit Italy. The production is now "terrified" of more delays, a source told The Sun. "Tom is determined not to see any more hold-ups." According to the source, Paramount "believes" the Cruise crew cruise ship will "keep everyone safe and get this shoot wrapped up."

McQuarrie initially planned to shoot the seventh and eighth Mission: Impossible films back-to-back so there would only be about a year between their releases. Paramount first scheduled Mission: Impossible 7 for release on July 23, 2021, but it was pushed back to Nov. 19, 2021 in April. Mission: Impossible 8 was scheduled or Aug. 5, 2022, but will now open on Nov. 4, 2022. Paramount also had to delay the release of Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick until July 2, 2021 due to the pandemic.



M:I 7 is expected to continue the storyline McQuarrie began in Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation (2015) and Mission: Impossible - Fallout (2018). In addition to Cruise, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson and Vanessa Kirby returning to reprise their roles, Esaie Morales, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, and Shea Whigham will be joining the cast. Henry Czerny, who played former IMF director Eugene Kittridge, will make his first appearance in the franchise since the first Mission: Impossible movie in 1996. Fallout was by far the most successful move in the Mission: Impossible franchise, grossing $791.1 million worldwide and earning critical acclaim.