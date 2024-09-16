'King of Action Films' Dies of Pulmonary Edema: Chalong Pakdeevijit Was 93

Thai film legend Chalong Pakdeevijit passed away on Friday, Sept. 13 at the age of 93. His death was announced by the head of Thailand's Department of Cultural Promotion, Prasop Riangngern, according to a report by The Bangkok Post. Colleagues, family and fans are all grieving Chalong but celebrating a long career of pioneering work.

Chalong was born in Bangkok on March 18, 1931. His father was a film director and producer, giving him a clear entry point into the entertainment industry. Chalong began his own career in 1950, first working as a cinematographer before directing his first film in 1968. Over the years he earned the nickname "King of Action Films" for his prolific groundbreaking work with stunts and choreography. Some of his best-known work is the Thong film series, which began in 1973.

Chalong also worked on TV shows, including Raya, Angkor and Lued Chao Phraya. He was given Thailand's National Artist Award for Performing Arts (Director) in 2013, and in 2023 the Guinness Book of World Records recognized him as the oldest working TV director in the world. His last directorial job was in September of 2022 when he was 90 years old.

Chalong spoke about his work and career in an interview with Nation Thailand back in July. He highlighted some of the things that made his perspective unique as a Thai filmmaker outside of the usual hubs like Hollywood, saying: "I never studied in Hollywood. My first mentor in filmmaking was my uncle, Sodsri Buranarom. After that, I developed my skills by ordering textbooks from Hollywood and studying them on my own. Over time, I gained knowledge and experience. Patience is the most important thing, Patience and perseverance."

Chalong did get some help from a Hollywood veteran when starting his magnum opus. Thong - which means "Gold" – starred Mission Impossible star Greg Morris, who pulled off some incredible stunts. Chalong recalled that the movie cost only about 15 million baht to make – about $450,000 – and Morris was paid only 5 million baht – just over $150,000. However, as the years went on he was able to work with larger and larger budgets thanks to the audience's enthusiasm.

Chalong's family told Prasop that he died following treatment for pulmonary edema. Chalong was reportedly recovering at home and was in good spirits before his passing. Prasop also noted that the family will receive compensation for some funeral necessities from the department thanks to Chalong's long service. The department is also contributing 150,000 baht (just over $4,500) to the production of a book about Chalong and his achievements over the years.