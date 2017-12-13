First Look at Villain’s Return in ‘Mission Impossible 6’

… A post shared by Christopher McQuarrie (@christophermcquarrie) on Dec 13, 2017 at 7:37am PST

Filming for the new Mission: Impossible film is well underway, and we now have our first look at the return of a franchise villain.

(If you haven’t yet seen Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, and don’t want any details of that particular film spoiled, you are advised to not read any further.)

Christopher McQuarrie, the writer and director of the new film as well as it’s predecessor, Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, shared a photo from the set and it reveals that Rogue Nation’s Sean Harris is returning as Solomon Lane.

In the previous film, Lane was “a former MI6 agent who went rogue and became the Co-Founder and Second-in-command of the Syndicate.”

At the end of the movie, Ethan Hunt and his team are able to trick Lane and lure him into a bulletproof glass cell where he’s sealed up, gassed to be knocked unconscious, and then taken into custody.

It appears as if, depending on the significance of Harris’ role in the new film, that this the first time a villain has returned to face off against the IMF (Impossible Missions Force) crew a second time.

As always, Tom Cruise will star as Ethan Hunt in the new Mission: Impossible film. He and Harris will be joined by other returning cast members Ving Rhames (as Luther Stickell), Simon Pegg (as Benjamín “Benji” Dunn), Michelle Monaghan (as Julia Meade-Hunt), and Alec Baldwin (as Alan Hunley).

It looks as if Jeremy Renner, who played William Brandt in both Rogue Nation and Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, will not be returning for the 6th instalment of the franchise. However, Man of Steel’s Henry Cavill has been added to the cast in an as-yet-undisclosed role.

Mission: Impossible 6 is currently scheduled to be released on July 27, 2018.