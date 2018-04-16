Milos Forman, 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest' and 'Amadeus' Director, Dies at 86

Acclaimed director Miloš Forman, who helmed One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest and Amadeus, has died. He was 86.

Forman's wife Martina told Czech news agency CTK that the beloved filmmaker died on Friday after suffering a short illness. The conditions of his passing were confirmed by Forman's manager, Dennis Aspland, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Forman died in Danbury Hospital, in Danbury, Connecticut, which is located near his home in Warren, Connecticut.

Forman's life began in Czechoslovakia, were he was born and lived with relatives during World War II. His mother and step father died during the Holocaust. His biological father, who he did not know until years later, was a Holocaust survivor.

He went on to direct, write and act in various Czech film in the '50s and '60s. He made his first American film, Taking Off, in 1971. The film was a financial failure, but earned him the job directing 1975's One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest.

The late director famously won numerous Oscars for One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest and 1984's Amadeus. He also received praise for his work behind-the-camera on the 1979 musical Hair, the 1996 biopic The People vs. Larry Flynt and the 1999 Andy Kaufman biopic Man on the Moon.

Fellow filmmakers and fans alike have taken to Twitter to share their admiration of Forman.

"Very sad to hear that the great director Miloš Forman has passed away," director Edgar Wright wrote. "He had a tremendous filmography that documented the rebel heart and human spirit. I have seen One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest enough times to be able to silently mouth along with the movie. RIP."

Actor Antonio Banderas added, "Miloš Forman has left us. Genius of cinematography and master in the portrayal of the human condition. RIP."

Very sad to hear that the great director Miloš Forman has passed away. He had a tremendous filmography that documented the rebel heart and human spirit. I have seen 'One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest' enough times to be able to silently mouth along with the movie. RIP. pic.twitter.com/4QwOHL7tS4 — edgarwright (@edgarwright) April 14, 2018

Milos Forman has left us. Genius of cinematography and master in the portrayal of the human condition. RIP pic.twitter.com/pLcXIeEH9h — Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) April 14, 2018

Milos Forman was our friend and our teacher. He was a master filmmaker - no one better at capturing small unrepeatable moments of human behavior. We made two movies together and every day spent with him was a unique adventure. Milos loved life. I will miss his laughter. pic.twitter.com/1ER5ExUUHx — Larry Karaszewski (@Karaszewski) April 14, 2018

Photo Credit: Fantasy Films