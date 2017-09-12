Michelle Rodriguez Has a Strong Message for ‘Fast and Furious’ Franchise

It looks like Michelle Rodriguez isn’t backing down on her claims about her issues with the Fast and Furious franchise.

Back in June, when Fate of the Furious was released digitally, Rodriguez posted to Instagram about the films, saying if they didn’t show more love to women in the next installments, she could walk away from the franchise altogether. This week, Rodriguez stood firm in that statement.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Talking to TMZ, the actress spoke about her comments regarding Fast and Furious. When asked if she was really leaving the franchise, she spoke up and further clarified her earlier statements.

“I’m just saying, in general, that my path is about female empowerment,” Rodriguez explained. “If I’m feeling a little stagnant in that area, in what I’m doing for a living, then I’m gonna have to move on. Evolve or die, baby.”

As far as the next film goes, Rodriguez isn’t sure whether or not there will be better representation for women, as she hasn’t read the script yet.

“We don’t know what’s happening. Until I get a script, I have no idea. I hope they show some love for the women in the franchise, I’d like to see that. I’d like to see them talk to each other for a change. I can count on one hand the number of times I’ve talked to the female actresses in the franchise. It’s kind of sad.”

The next Fast and Furious movie is slated to hit theaters in the summer of 2019.