‘Men in Black International’ Trailer With Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson Released

Sony Pictures released the trailer for Men In Black International, following its surprising debut at Comic Con Experience in Brazil Saturday. The fourth film in the Men In Black franchise stars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson, replacing Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones as the lead agents.

The universe is expanding. 🕶️ Watch the trailer for #MIBInternational, in theaters summer. pic.twitter.com/IqNBvLMrDB — Men In Black (@MenInBlack) December 20, 2018

The trailer included a narration from Liam Neeson and was packed with action and aliens. Hemsworth and Thompson, who previously co-starred in Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok together, also display some fantastic chemistry.

The two-and-a-half-minute-long trailer shows Hemsworth and Neeson’s characters in Paris and New York before being joined by Thompson’s character in London, where she teams up with Hemsworth to carry out a mission to thwart a threat that “puts every citizen of this planet at risk.”

During an interview with Entertainment.ie earlier this month, Thompson said she loved working on the new film, especially since she got a chance to work with Oscar-winner Emma Thompson.

“I’m such a massive, massive fan,” Thompson said while doing press for Creed II. “We’re related, Thompson and Thompson! Getting to just square off with her and hang out with her and learn from her, I was pinching myself and trying to keep my cool, because it meant a lot to me.”

When it comes to the new film, Thompson promised they are “doing the franchise proud,” adding there is even more action in MIB International.

“It is global in scope, it’s set here in the UK which is super fun, there’s a lot of fun, English humour,” the actress said. “As agents, they also travel elsewhere in the world. I think it’s bigger in scope with amazing folks like Liam Neeson (Ireland!) and Emma and Kumail Nanjiani and Rebecca Ferguson. We have a really rad fight scene.”

Aside from the new franchise leads, the cast also includes Mission: Impossible star Rebecca Ferguson, Kumail Nanjiani, Rafe Spall, Laurent Nicolas Bourgeois and Larry Nicolas Bourgeous. Emma Thompson is reprising her Agent O role from Men In Black 3.

Filming was completed in October, with Hemsworth sharing behind-the-scenes looks on his Instgram page.

“That’s a wrap on MIB for me!! From London to Morocco to Italy and NYC,” Hemsworth wrote. Thank you to all the fantastic cast and crew who took part on this epic journey and our director F. Gary Gray, cheers for the fun times, big laughs and solid memories. Can’t wait to show what we’ve put together. see you all soon.”

Men In Black International was directed by Straight Outta Compton director F. Gary Gray and written by Art Marcum and Matt Holloway. The film hits theaters on June 14.

In the meantime, you can see Thompson in Creed II, now in theaters. Hemsworth plays Thor again in Avengers: Endgame, which opens on April 26.