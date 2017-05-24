Mel Brooks Confirms Spaceballs Sequel Talks Are Underway

In 1987, the entertainment industry was all about the stars, and sci-fi geeks were living large with series like Star Wars making it big. Naturally, other studios such as MGM wanted in on the space race, and Mel Brooks had the perfect way to get ahead in the bid. The comedic genius became the driving force behind a sci-fi parody film known as Spaceballs, and the feature has become a beloved cult classic. For years, fans have wondered what it would take for the series to spinout a much-wanted sequel. It doesn’t look like fans need to wonder much longer. According to Brooks, Spaceballs 2 could very well be an imminent thing.

Over on Twitter, @NJPAC shared a video of a recent interview Mel Brooks did in honor of Young Frankenstein. It was there the legend was asked about Spaceballs 2 as rumors have circulated for years now about its development. Here is what the actor had to say:

“Well, I am – MGM is slightly interested in doing it because of Star Wars and Rogue One and Force Awakens and the new Star Wars explosion. They think maybe, so we’re talking. Who knows?”

If you are not familiar with Spaceballs, then you can always catch up on the classic comedy. The film stars Brooks alongside Bill Pullman, John Candy, Rick Moranis, and more. While the movie was met with mixed reviews when it premiered, Spaceballs has since become a beloved piece of sci-fi history. The movie poked fun at large franchises like Star Wars, Alien, Star Trek, and Planet of the Apes with hilarious abandon.

In the past, Brooks has said he was interested in making a sequel to Spaceballs. The actor tried to get a deal going back in 2013 to little success, prompting Brooks to try again in 2015. The film which Brooks proposed would be called Spaceballs 2: The Search for More Money, but nothing panned out in the movie’s favor. Now, it looks like MGM is seriously considering another go at the franchise thanks to the popular revival of Star Wars.

So, may the Schwartz be with us all.

You can read Rotten Tomatoes’ synopsis of the original Spaceballs film below:

“The evil leaders of Planet Spaceball, having foolishly squandered their precious atmosphere, devise a secret plan to take every breath of air away from their peace-loving neighbour, Planet Druidia. They send the evil Dark Helmet to kidnap Princess Vespa on the day of her wedding, in the hope of holding Druidia to ransom. But the princess skips town and joins forces with a mercenary named Lone Starr and his sidekick, Barf.”