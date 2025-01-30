Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal Just Had a ‘When Harry Met Sally’ Reunion

Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal have finally reunited. The two When Harry Met Sally stars paid homage to their 1989 film on Instagram, with Ryan writing the caption, “It’s finally happening, we’re reuniting for something iconic. Can’t wait to show you all soon,” along with a blue heart emoji. The actors were dressed in outfits reminiscent of their titular characters, and many fans took to the comments to share their excitement, regardless of the announcement.

As for the announcement, fans were right to get excited. According to People, Ryan and Crystal are starring in a new Super Bowl commercial where they recreate the iconic fake orgasm scene from When Harry Met Sally for Hellmann’s. The scene in question was where Harry said he didn’t believe any of the women he’s slept with have ever faked an orgasm, and Sally then gives a pretty convincing demonstration in the restaurant.

In regards to doing the commercial and revisiting the film, Crystal told the outlet, “It was our 35th anniversary of the film, and it’s the first time that we’ve been offered something like that. It was a really fun idea, and the approach was right.”

“They were so respectful of the movie and of the scene, too,” Ryan said of Hellmann’s. “They came to us with just an enormous amount of respect for that, for the source material and for the characters.” When it comes to the iconic scene, Crystal added, “Back then, no one had ever attempted to talk about that.” He said it evolved from a script meeting, which had the “concept of women faking orgasms” come up. “I think it just took everyone’s breath away.”

“It pays off the way both Sally’s funny is behavioral, Harry’s funny is more verbal and reactive,” Ryan explained. “That was important, how Billy reacted to her. So it just sort of pulled all together in one scene, everything about the characters and sort of delivered on the promise of the premise.” Whether or not this commercial could lead to something more, like Ryan and Crystal doing another film together, is unknown, but this is better than nothing.

When Harry Met Sally is not streaming anywhere, it can be bought on platforms such as Apple TV, Prime Video, YouTube, and Google Play if anyone is inclined to watch the beloved classic after seeing Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal reunite.