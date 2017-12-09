Trailer for ‘Maze Runner: The Death Cure’ Released

The Maze Runner franchise ends next year with Maze Runner: The Death Cure, and 20th Century Fox has released the final trailer for the film. It promises a Mad Max-style thrill ride, with plenty of action.

In The Death Cure, Thomas (Dylan O’Brien) and the other escaped Gladers have to save their friends by breaking into the Last City, which is controlled by the World In Catastrophe: Killzone Experiment Department (WCKD). If they survive, they will get the answers to all the questions they’ve had since the Maze Runner franchise began. They also need to find the cure for the deadly disease called the “Flare.”

The Death Cure is hitting theaters three years after the second film, 2015’s The Scorch Trials. Fox had hoped to release it in February 2017, but lead star O’Brien was injured during production. As Variety reported at the time, he was injured in an on-set car accident.

The new movie also stars Walton Coggins, Patricia Clarkson, Kaya Scodelario and Giancarlo Esposito.

The franchise kicked off with 2014’s The Maze Runner and is based on James Dashner’s novels. The first two films grossed a combined $660.3 million worldwide. Wes Ball has directed all three films.

If you haven’t seen the first two Maze Runner movies, Fox released a handy, 90-second recap of what went down.

Photo credit: 20th Century Fox