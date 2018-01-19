‘Maze Runner: The Death Cure’ Cast On Epic Opening Scene

When the Maze Runner trilogy’s final chapter The Death Cure opens in theaters, audiences will be treated to a most epic opening sequence involving huge set pieces, the sprawling cast, and wild stunt work. The scene was every bit as fun to make as it is to watch.

“It’s a really, especially with the gap between the last movie and this one, it’s just a great way to throw everyone back into the world,” Thomas actor Dylan O’Brien told PopCulture.com. After all, the second of the Maze Runner films, The Scorch Trials, released in 2015 when The Death Cure was scheduled for a 2017 release. “Filmmaking, too — it’s a tremendous sequence. I’m really proud of the opening sequence. It’s long. It’s like 14 minutes. It reminds me of Indiana Jones. It shows you what the characters have been up to. It does it all in that opening 20 minutes.”

In an effort to save Minho from his capture at the end of Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials, Thomas and Vince’s plan is put into action in the earliest moments of the new movie. For Dexter Darden, who plays Frypan in the films, the scene was both exciting and meaningful.

“For me, it was just so exciting because it’s the final chapter so [director] Was [Ball] really wanted to start off with a bang,” Darden said. “We want to go save our homie. We want to go save our brother. I think it just shows the teamwork and the unity of us as Gladers and what Thomas and Vincent had planned and how they want to bring it to action. For me, it’s like, you always want to be in the bad ass action sequence, right? When the movies starting off. So, it was awesome for me.”

Maze Runner‘s third and final film, The Death Cure, hits theaters on January 26, 2018. It stars Dylan O’Brien, Kaya Scodelario, Thomas Brodie-Sangston, Dexter Darden, Rosa Salazar, Walton Goggins, Patricia Clarkson, and Aidan Gillen. Wes Ball returns to direct the film produced by Wyck Godrey, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, and Lee Stollman with executive producer Daniel M. Stillman.

