'MaXXXine' Trailer Is Here: Mia Goth Heads to Hollywood in A24's 'X' and 'Pearl' Sequel

Mia Goth's Maxine Minx is headed to Hollywood, with A24 last week releasing the first trailer for MaXXXine, the final entry in Ti West's hit slasher franchise. The film is slated to hit theaters this summer, following on the heels of the back-to-back releases of X and Pearl in 2022.

Set six years after the events of X, which saw Goth's Maxine walk out as the sole survivor of the massacre at a rural Texas property, MaXXXine picks up in 1985 as Maxine pursues her dreams of becoming a Hollywood star, landing her big break starring in a film called The Puritan II from director Elizabeth Bender (The Crown's Elizabeth Debicki), just as a mysterious killer known as The Night Stalker begins murdering women in Hollywood. The film's official synopsis from A24 reads: "In 1980s Hollywood, adult film star and aspiring actress Maxine Minx finally gets her big break. But as a mysterious killer stalks the starlets of Hollywood, a trail of blood threatens to reveal her sinister past."

Along with Goth, the upcoming film also stars Kevin Bacon, whose character, a private detective hired to find Maxine, was teased in the trailer. Moses Sumney (The Idol), Michelle Monaghan (Nanny), Bobby Cannavale (The Watcher), Lily Collins (Emily in Paris), Halsey (Americana), Giancarlo Esposito and (Better Call Saul) also star.

MaXXXine will mark the third movie in the X franchise, which launched with X in 2022. Set in the 1970s and starring Goth, Jenna Ortega, Martin Henderson, Brittany Snow, Owen Campbell, Stephen Ure, and Scott Mescudi, the film centered around a group of filmmakers as they set out to make a porno on a farmhouse only to find themselves in a desperate fight for their lives. Goth starred in the film as both Maxine as well as the much older Pearl, a role she reprised in the prequel film Pearl, which was released in 2022 and, set in 1918, served as an origin story for the latter villain character.

Speaking of the third movie, the actress told Variety, "it's the biggest story of the three with the highest stakes and Maxine has gone through so much at this point. So when we find her in this new world, she's just a force to be reckoned with and she goes through some pretty wild adventures."

MaXXXine is directed by West and produced by A24, Jacob Jaffke, West, Goth, Kevin Turen, and Harrison Kreiss. The movie, rated R, hits theaters on July 5. Although it is currently set as the final installment in the X trilogy, West teased while speaking with the YouTube channel What's Under the Bed in February that he has an idea for a fourth film in the X franchise, though he added, "Let's get this movie done first, see if people like it. Then we'll go from there."