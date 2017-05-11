Margot Robbie Starring in Bank Robber Thriller Dreamland

Hollywood’s fastest rising star Margot Robbie has landed her next role. The actress will appear in a thriller titled Dreamland.

Directed by Sundance winner Miles Joris-Peyrafitte, Dreamland will be produced by Robbie with her Lucky Chap entertainment brand. Brad Feinstein of Romulus Entertainment is on board to produce and finance the film which will be introduced at this year’s Cannes Film Market.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Dreamland is written by Nicolaas Zwart, telling a story set in the 1930s amid the havoc wreaked upon the United States by the Dust Bowl. It will center around a 15-year-old boy as he adventures to find a fugitive bank robber and collect the bounty being offered as a reward for her capture.

The boy’s goal? Save his family farm from foreclosure.

Spoiler alert: the boy will beat the FBI and local police on their search and find Robbie’s bank robber character before they do but quickly discover there is more to her than the authorities’ description.

According to the original report from THR, “The producers are hoping to bring a balance of nostalgic beauty and gritty realism to the proceedings as well as a balance between a sense of romanticism and a sense of violence.”

Robbie’s star took off with The Wolf of Wall Street, where she starred as Leonardo DiCaprio’s Jordan Belfort’s wife. From there, she went on to become Harley Quinn in the DC Comics universe for Suicide Squad and will soon be reprising the role for both a Suicide Squad sequel and spinoff movie titled Gotham City Sirens. She also appeared in The Legend of Tarzan last year.

Coming up for Robbie outside of the super hero genre are two films which she has wrapped: I, Tonya and Goodbye Christopher Robin.

As for a release date for Dreamland or details regarding casting for the 15-year-old boy, no additional information has been released just yet.

[H/T Jemal Countess / Getty]