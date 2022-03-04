Madonna’s Biopic Audition Process Labeled as ‘Grueling’

The Madonna biopic has yet to find its leading lady. Per Indie Wire, the “Like a Virgin” star is having difficulty selecting the star of the film. Madonna is set to direct her own life story in a major biopic to be released in theaters. The script was co-written by Erin Cressida Wilson and was first announced in 2020 with Diablo Cody as co-screenwriter. Cody later exited the project altogether. Amy Pascal is now a producer on the film.

Per the report, the casting director Carmen Cuba on the film has selected five actresses to undergo a rigorous Madonna boot camp, per The Hollywood Reporter. The top contenders are said to be in 11-hour-a-day choreography rehearsals with Madonna’s personal choreographer, followed by additional choreography sessions with Madonna herself. Madonna is said to be heavily involved to the point that she’s providing singing lessons and reading lines with Madonna taking notes and making suggestions. “You have to be able to do everything,” one source close to the process said.

Florence Pugh, Netflix’s Inventing Anna star Julia Garner, and HBO’s Euphoria Alexa Demie are all on the list for the Madonna challenge. Odessa Young and Emma Laird are also on being vetted. THR notes that Bebe Rexha and Sky Ferreira were previously considered.

The film is currently untitled but reportedly is centered around Madonna’s 1990 Blonde Ambition tour. As for who Madonna wants to play her, she’s said Pugh is at the top os her list. “She’s definitely up there on the list, if she’ll have me,” Madonna told the Associated Press at the premiere of her 2021 documentary, Madame X.

She also gave an update on the overall casting and process. “It’s a pretty crazy experience so far, I’m just in the writing process, and just deciding which stories to tell, how much detail to go into, which characters to develop,” she said. “It’s really been a long and arduous process, but it’s been really therapeutic as well.”