Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Debuts ‘E.T.’ Holiday Short With Actor Henry Thomas as Elliott

In what social media is touting an event 37 years in the making and getting users uber emotional, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial made its return in the form of a new holiday commercial from Xfinity featuring the 1982 classic’s lead star, Henry Thomas as Elliott reconnecting with his alien friend. The four-minute commercial by Comcast NBCUniversal continues the timeless story of friendship by reuniting the two characters in a holiday short story that has fans and cinephiles moved by the sweet reunion.

Making its world debut during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on NBC in the U.S. Thursday morning, E.T. returns to earth for a surprise visit with Elliott, who is now a father and has his own family. Although technology has changed the world since they’ve last seen each other almost 40 years ago, their connection and friendship remains strong and is a touching reminder of how important reconnecting is during the holiday season.

In a press release from Comcast, Thomas shared that it was the perfect time to return as his character after all these years thanks to the message promoted by the mega communications brand.

“The audience is going to get everything they want out of a sequel without the messy bits that could destroy the beauty of the original and the special place it has in people’s minds and hearts. It’s really a win-win,” Thomas said before adding how just by looking at the storyboard, he knew “exactly” why director Steven Spielberg was behind it in the first place. “Because the integrity of the story isn’t lost in this retelling.”

More than anything, the whole story is about family and social media was in love with the concept, even a few who were not a fan of the original ’80s blockbuster.

The beloved family drama starring Thomas as 10-year-old Elliott, who helps a lost alien find his way home was the biggest blockbuster of the 1980s, earning an Academy Award for its iconic music (Best Original Score) and groundbreaking technology (Best Visual Effects).

