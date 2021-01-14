Macauley Culkin Backs Calls for Donald Trump to Be Cut From 'Home Alone 2'

✖

Macaulay Culkin has backed calls to remove President Donald Trump's cameo from Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, the 1992 sequel to the original blockbuster. In the wake of the deadly Capitol riot on Jan. 6, which was followed by the president's ban on numerous social media platforms, a growing number of fans have petitioned for the president's brief appearance in the sequel to be digitally removed, something that Culkin is now getting behind.

Culkin voiced his support for the campaign on Twitter. On Jan. 10, a Home Alone fan tweeted, "petition to digitally replace trump in 'home alone 2' with 40-year-old macaulay culkin." That tweet gained more than 200 retweets and more than 4,000 likes, with Culkin himself eventually speaking up. Replying, Culkin simply wrote, "Sold." He later replied "Bravo" to another tweet that contained a clip of the scene with the president edited out.

Sold. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) January 13, 2021

In Home Alone 2, Trump, then decades away from ever stepping foot in the Oval Office, makes a brief appearance when Culkin's character, Kevin McCallister, asks him for directions to the lobby of the Plaza hotel, which Trump owned at the time. In an interview with Insider in December, director Chris Columbus said Trump bullied his way into the film, making it a requirement that he have a cameo in the film if they wished to film at his property.

"We paid the fee, but he also said, 'The only way you can use the Plaza is if I'm in the movie,'" Columbus recalled. "So we agreed to put him in the movie, and when we screened it for the first time the oddest thing happened: People cheered when Trump showed up on-screen. So I said to my editor, 'Leave him in the movie. It's a moment for the audience.' But he did bully his way into the movie."

due to popular request I have removed trump from home alone pic.twitter.com/HoTA2csMl4 — ᅟᅟᅟᅟᅟᅟᅟᅟ (@maxschramp) January 9, 2021

Although the president’s cameo became a fan-favorite moment of the film, it has quickly soured in the wake of the events that unfolded at the Capitol on Jan. 6 when a large mob of Trump supported stormed the Capitol building as lawmakers worked to certify President-elect Joe Biden's win. The riot left five people dead and resulted in numerous social media platforms, including Twitter, issuing the president permanent bans after he appeared to incite the violence. The House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to impeach Trump for incitement of insurrection, making him the first president to be impeached twice. At this time, it is unclear if his Home Alone 2 cameo will be cut.