'Home Alone 2' Director Chris Columbus Says Donald Trump Bullied His Way Into the Movie

✖

There are several memorable moments in the beloved Christmas film Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, but perhaps none more so than Donald Trump's brief cameo. Although his appearance is still a talking point today, it hadn’t initially been in the script and only came to be after the current sitting president bullied his way into the film.

Reflecting on the 1992 sequel to his blockbuster Christmas film Home Alone in an interview with Insider on Thursday, director Chris Columbus recalled how there was a condition for filming a scene in the Plaza Hotel, owned by the president at the time. Although the film paid the necessary fee to film in the hotel’s lobby, there was one caveat, with Trump telling the team, "'The only way you can use the Plaza is if I'm in the movie.'"

"So we agreed to put him in the movie, and when we screened it for the first time, the oddest thing happened: People cheered when Trump showed up on the screen. So I said to my editor, 'Leave him in the movie. It's a moment for the audience,'" Columbus told the outlet. "But he did bully his way into the movie."

His Home Alone 2 cameo, in which Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) asks home for directions to the lobby, is not Trump's only appearance on the big screen. The president has made cameos in titles such as Sex And The City, The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air, Little Rascals, The Associate, and more. He also filmed a scene for the 1992 film Scent of a Woman directed by Martin Brest, which did not make it into the film's final version. According to actor Matt Damon, Trump, in the past, required a cameo in films if they wanted to shoot at his buildings.

"The deal was that if you wanted to shoot in one of his buildings, you had to write to him in a part. Martin Brest had to write something in Scent of a Woman — and the whole crew was in on it," Damon told The Hollywood Reporter in 2017. "You have to waste an hour of your day with a bulls— shot: Donald Trump walks in and Al Pacino's like, 'Hello, Mr. Trump!' — you had to call him by name — and then he exits. You waste a little time so you can get the permit, and then you can cut the scene out. But I guess in Home Alone 2; they left it in."