Dakota Fanning Stars in Eerie 'The Watchers' Trailer, Produced by M. Night Shayamalan

Dakota Fanning is heading deep into the woods for her next movie The Watchers — which is produced by the iconic horror filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan —and we now have an eerie first trailer for the new horror film.

The Watchers stars Fanning as a young artist who "gets stranded in an extensive, immaculate forest in western Ireland, where, after finding shelter, she becomes trapped alongside three strangers, stalked by mysterious creatures each night," per an official synopsis. "You can't see them, but they see everything."

As with most of the projects that Shyamalan lends his name to, The Watchers teases a lot of creepy moments that will have viewers on the edge of their seats. In addition to Fanning, the film also stars Georgina Campbell (Barbarian, Black Mirror), Oliver Finnegan (Outlander), and Olwen Fouéré (Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2022).

Notably, The Watchers is directed by Shyamalan's daughter, Ishana Night Shyamalan, from a screenplay she wrote based on the novel of the same name by A. M. Shine.

The Watchers is scheduled to be released in theaters, by Warner Bros. Pictures, on June 7.

It's set to be the "summer of Shyamalan," as the movie-making patriarch also has a new movie releasing this year. The film features one of his other children, R&B singer Saleka Shyamalan, who co-stars with Josh Hartnett in Trap. Details of the film are being kept under wraps, but Hartnett did recently tell IndieWire that "working with M. Night was one of the best experiences of my career." He added, "I think people are gonna be really surprised and excited about the movie we make. It's very bizarre, very dark, and it's wild."