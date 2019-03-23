Luke Perry Possibly Spotted in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Trailer

The trailer for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood came out this week, giving fans their first glimpse of Luke Perry in his final role before his passing earlier this month.

Perry played Scott Lancer in the new Quentin Tarantino film, which is due out in theaters this July. While the supporting role did not make any major appearances in the trailer, one shot near the end did seem to show Perry in costume.

The trailer gave fans a healthy sampler of the movie, which is set in 1969 Los Angeles. Near the very end, it takes fans to a production set, where Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) is filming a scene. Fans believe Perry is on the far right in this shot, standing off-camera.

Perry is standing beside James Stacey (Timothy Olyphant) watching Dalton perform. Behind the camera is Sam Wanamaker (Nicholas Hammond), who worked on such classics as Gunsmoke and Coronet Blue.

It looks like Perry will be playing another actor in westerns and action films in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The character is likely named after the lead character in Lancer, a CBS western that ran from 1968 to 1970.

With that in mind, there is no guarantee that Perry will get a lot of screen time in the film. The movie centers around Dalton and his stunt double, Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt), years after their relevance has begun to fade. The two are living together and searching for a way back to their former glory when tragedy strikes their next door neighbor, Sharon Tate.

Tate will be played by Margot Robbie, while Charles Manson will be played by Damon Herriman. The movie will circle around the infamous cult murders without focusing too heavily on them.

These are not the only A-list names on the star-studded cast. The film also includes Al Pacino as Marvin Schwarzs, Dakota Fanning as Squeaky Fromme and Kurt Russell in an undisclosed role.

Fans have been mourning Perry all month as his final appearances play out on The CW’s Riverdale. The actor had a few episodes filmed in advance when he passed, and each one has brought tears to the eyes of his grieving fans.

Perry passed away earlier this month following complications from a massive stroke. He was 52 years old. After his footage on Riverdale runs out, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood will be his final appearances on screen.



Once Upon a Time in Hollywood hits theaters on Friday, July 26.