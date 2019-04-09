Luke Perry’s Son Jack Says Actor Was ‘So Proud’ of ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Role

Luke Perry’s son Jack said the late Beverly Hills, 90210 actor was “so proud” of his final movie role, a part in Quentin Tarantino‘s all-star epic Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

“He was so proud of this, and so am I. Always a stud,” Jack wrote, alongside one of the film’s posters featuring star Brad Pitt.

Once Upon A Time in Hollywood stars Leonardo DiCaprio as a fading TV Western star struggling in Hollywood, while Pitt stars as his stunt double. Margot Robbie plays Sharon Tate, while Al Pacino stars as DiCaprio’s agent. Other members of the cast include Damian Lewis, Bruce Dern, Dakota Fanning, Emile Hirsch, Timothy Olyphant and Scoot McNairy.

Perry stars as Wayne Maunder, an actor who starred in the TV western Lancer. He completed his scenes before his death.

The film’s first trailer was released last month, but did not prominently feature Perry. Some fans speculated he was seen briefly in a shot, wearing a cowboy hat and a beige outfit.

“Luke Perry was a kindhearted and incredibly talented artist. It was an honor to be able to work with him,” DiCaprio wrote on Twitter after Perry’s death. “My thoughts and prayers go out to him and his loved ones.”

Perry died on March 4, a few days after suffering a massive stroke. The 52-year-old actor was best known for playing Dylan McKay on Beverly Hills, 90210 and Fred Andrews on The CW’s Riverdale. Perry also starred in Oz, The Fifth Element and the 1992 film Buffy The Vampire Slayer.

He is survived by Jack, 21, and his daughter, Sophie, 18, fiancee Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry and sister Amy Coder.

Two days after his father’s death, Jack, a professional wrestler, shared a tribute to Perry.

“He was a lot of things to a lot of people. To me, he was always Dad,” Jack wrote. “He loved and supported me in everything, and inspired me to be the best that I could possibly be.”

He continued, “I’ve learned so much from you, and my heart is broken thinking about everything you won’t be here for. I’ll miss you every day that I walk this earth. I’ll do whatever I can to carry on your legacy and make you proud. I love you Dad.”

“I cannot individually respond to the hundreds of beautiful and heartfelt messages, but I see them, and appreciate you all for sending positivity to my family and I,” Sophie wrote in her own tribute to her father. “I’m not really sure what to say or do in this situation, it’s something you aren’t ever given a lesson on how to handle, especially when it’s all happening in the public eye. So [bear] with me and know that I am grateful for all the love. Just, being grateful quietly.”



Once Upon A Time in Hollywood hits theaters on July 26.

