Lifetime Reveals Huge Christmas Movie Slate Featuring Melissa Joan Hart, Tia Mowry-Hardrict and Others

The network has officially revealed its slate of 2019 holiday films, announcing 28 original movies set for this year, up from last year’s record of 23. The movies will feature stars from shows like One Tree Hill, Sabrina the Teenage Witch and Sister, Sister, along with all of the holiday elements fans have come to know and love over the years.

Scroll through to get a glimpse at six of the movies Lifetime has in store this season, via Entertainment Weekly.

‘Christmas Reservations’

Starring: Melissa Joan Hart (Sabrina the Teenage Witch), Ricardo Chavira (Desperate Housewives), Ted McGinley, Michael Gross, Markie Post

Official logline: “It’s Christmas at the Treeline Ski Resort, where Holly (Hart) is the event coordinator at her family lodge. She plans every event and keeps all the guests happy. But when her college sweetheart, (Chavira) now widowed with two children, checks in, Holly discovers she has her own reservations about life and love.”

‘A Very Vintage Christmas’

Starring: Tia Mowry-Hardrict (Sister, Sister), Jesse Hutch, Patricia Richardson (Home Improvement)

Official logline: “The Christmas lights are up and shoppers are flooding the quaint town of Mountain View, including one special store, Very Vintage Antiques. The shop’s owner, Dodie (Mowry-Hardrict), is a hopeless romantic and absolutely one of a kind, similar to the pieces in her shop. When Dodie finds a hidden box containing an eclectic collection of mementos chronicling a timeless romantic union, she makes it her mission to deliver it to its rightful owner. Dodie manages to persuade the handsome new tenant, Edward (Hutch), at the listed address to help her with her search. Will they find the true owner and true love on their adventure?”

‘A Christmas Wish’

Starring: Hilarie Burton (One Tree Hill), Tyler Hilton (One Tree Hill), Megan Park (The Secret Life of the American Teenager), Cristian de la Fuente, Pam Grier

Official logline: “Every December, in the small town of Cedar Falls, a wooden box is placed in the town square as a Christmas tradition for people to write their true heart’s desire on a slip of paper and place it in the box, in order to have the wish granted. After a night out together, Maddie (Park) decides to slip in a wish in the box for her sister Faith (Burton) to experience true love for the first time. Faith and Maddie are surprised the next day when she meets the very handsome and eligible Andrew (de la Fuente). At first, Faith thinks that her Christmas wish has come true. But as Christmas nears, Faith begins to wonder if Andrew is really perfect for her, or if her wish is leading her to her best friend, Wyatt (Hilton).”

‘Radio Christmas’

Starring: Keshia Knight Pulliam (The Cosby Show), Michael Xavier, Tim Reid (Sister, Sister), Belinda Montgomery

Official logline: “When her Philadelphia radio station is closed for repairs during the holidays, DJ Kara Porter (Pulliam) is forced to broadcast from the small town of Bethlehem. Desperate to increase her numbers and get promoted outside of Radio Christmas – a year-round Christmas station, Kara seeks to uncover the identity of the town’s Secret Santa, an anonymous benefactor that saved all of Bethlehem’s Christmas festivities. Along the way, she discovers the true meaning of family, community, love and of course, Christmas.”

‘The Road Home for Christmas’

Starring: Marla Sokoloff, Rob Mayes, Marie Osmond

Official logline: “Two rival musicians, Lindsay (Sokoloff) and Wes (Mayes), who perform in a dueling piano show, suddenly find themselves without a gig on Christmas Eve and decide to road trip to their neighboring hometowns together. During the drive, the mismatched pair find themselves surrounded by Santa conventioneers, saving a Christmas nativity play, performing onstage in Nashville with music royalty (Osmond), and braving a massive snowstorm which just may lead them to making sweet music together.”

‘Christmas in Vermont’ (working title)

Starring: Kyla Pratt (Dr. Dolittle franchise), Ed Ruttle, Rachael McLaren

Official logline: “After Emma (Pratt) finds her college boyfriend’s engraved watch at a vintage jewelry shop, her sister Bronwyn (McLaren) believes it is a sign, and decides to secretly play cupid by sending Emma to the same bed and breakfast in Vermont that Fletcher (Ruttle) is staying at one week before Christmas. However, upon arrival, Emma is not only shocked to bump into her first love after all these years, but also his vivacious daughter. Throughout the week, the two fight their feelings for one another as they plan a Christmas Eve show in hopes of saving the local theater.”

