‘Last Man Standing’ Star Tim Allen Teases Keanu Reeves’ Role in ‘Toy Story 4’

Last Man Standing star Tim Allen let it slip that Keanu Reeves has a mysterious role on Toy Story 4 during his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Thursday.

“I can’t give anything away,” Allen said before giving some secrets away. “It’s about different kinds of toys that you’re not [used to]. They really will surprise you with the toys they come up with. Characters came back, new guys [join] it that are great. Keanu Reeves has a great part.”

Allen then shared an anecdote about Reeves, but without revealing the name of his character.

“A little inside story. Even he said — gentle, wonderful guy that he is — [his character] sounds too much like Buzz Lightyear. His character does have an edge to that. So we calmed him down a little bit.”

Allen said Reeves voices a toy that is much smaller than Buzz Lightyear.

“Of course, Woody’s bigger because it’s Tom Hanks,” Allen bemoaned. “But he’s a cowboy with no groin!”

Earlier in the show, Allen said the last scene in Toy Story 4 was so emotional, he could not even finish reading it.

“The last scene in that movie was… and I couldn’t even get through it,” Allen said. “And I though there were pages after it. I read it and I had to turn around [in the studio]… It was so emotional.”

Allen described the scene as a “Scarlet, I don’t give a damn” moment, referring to the famous line from Gone With The Wind.

“Hanks says it, of course, better, because he’s ‘Tom Hanks,’” Allen added.

Disney and Pixar never said anything about Reeves joining the cast before Allen let the news slip. According to Deadline, this will be the John Wick actor’s first voice role in an animated film.

Pixar released the first teaser trailer for Toy Story 4 back on Nov. 12. It included an introduction to the new character Forky, voiced by franchise newcomer Tony Hale. Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele’s stuffed animal characters Ducky and Bunny were also introduced in a follow-up teaser. Laurie Metcalf and Lori Alan also joined the franchise as Mrs. Davis and Mrs. Anderson, respectively.

“Like most people, I assumed that Toy Story 3 was the end of the story,” director Josh Cooley said in a statement last week. “And it was the end of Woody’s story with Andy. But just like in life, every ending is a new beginning. Woody now being in a new room, with new toys, and a new kid, was something we have never seen before. The questions of what that would be like became the beginning of an entertaining story worth exploring.”

Toy Story 4 hits theaters on June 21, 2019, nine years after Toy Story 3. You can check out Allen in the next episode of Last Man Standing on Fox Friday, Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. ET.

