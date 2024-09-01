'La Bamba' Remake in the Works

A La Bamba remake is officially happening. Variety reports that Mucho Mas Media and Sony Pictures are developing a remake of the 1987 film, based on the life of American Chicano rock and roll star Ritchie Valens. Director and writer of the original film, Luis Valdez, will serve as executive producer, while Oscar-nominated writer José Rivera will write the script.

Prodigal Son star Lou Diamond Philips depicted the late singer, who died in a plane crash in Iowa at just 17 years old in 1959, along with Buddy Holly and "The Big Bopper" J.P. Richardson. Esai Morales, Rosanna DeSoto, Elizabeth Peña, and Joe Pantoliano also starred in the film, which was nominated for Best Motion Picture, Drama at the 1988 Golden Globe Awards. In 2017, La Bamba was added to the National Film Registry of the U.S. Library of Congress.

"Together with the rock and roll classics of Ritchie Valens, my 1987 biopic La Bamba has graciously withstood the test of time," Valdez said in a statement. "And yet, the tragically short life and career of Richard Valenzuela continues to inspire new generations of fans the world over. As new biographical details have come to light, a new cinematic look at his eternally young seventeen years on earth can only add to his undying legend."

Javier Chapa is set to produce for Mucho Mas Media. Sherrese, Clarke Soares, Phillip Braun, Robert Muñoz, Simon Wise, Vincent Cordero, and Bruce Barshop will executive produce. Sony Music Mexico is the creative partner on the music for the La Bamba remake.

"We're honored and humbled to be retelling Ritche's story — the story of an incredible young Latino man who inspired so many people through his music and prodigious talent," Chapa said. "We look to uphold and celebrate the original film in ways Luis Valdez and the filmmakers of 'La Bamba' made it a classic."

As of now, no other details have been revealed about the remake, including who will have the honor of portraying Ritchie Valens. Now that the film has been announced, though, more information should be coming out over the following months. In the meantime, the original La Bamba is streaming on Tubi for free. It will be enough to get fans in the mood and emotionally ready for another take on Valens' short but successful life.