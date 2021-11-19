Kristen Stewart Gives Refreshing Response to ‘Spencer’ Oscar Buzz Chatter

Kristen Stewart, who stars in the critically acclaimed Princess Diana biopic Spencer, isn’t all concerned about her newly invited Oscar buzz. The star answered that she doesn’t “give a s––t” about the Academy Awards setting their sights on her. This would be her first time receiving an Oscar nomination.

The actress appears on a recent episode of Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast where she admitted she finds the Academy Awards to be a strange annual occurrence. “The Oscars are such a funny thing. There are so many incredible movies and performances that barely get seen. It definitely says something about where we’re at as a cumulative presence — what we’re looking at, what we care about. I really appreciate that something that I was involved in, has ignited such a large conversation. We don’t make movies to not connect with each other.”

Stewart certainly hasn’t shied away from expressing her mind on the Spencer press tour. In a recent interview with Insider, she proved that she doesn’t take very kindly to comparisons of her personal life being exploited by the media in a way that resembles the media circus Princess Diana was paraded through. “I’m running out of time but I wanted to ask this last question, Kristen. The paparazzi and media had such an appetite for Diana. I’m sure you can relate to that. Filming this movie, have you changed the way you live your life at all?” the interviewer asked.

To which, the actress curtly responded: “No. We have completely different occupations and I think I’ve talked a lot about that. So considering you have no more time, Google that s––t. I’m done. [Laughs.]”

While she may not be as forthcoming since the film’s release, prior to its theatrical debut Stewart mentioned that joining Pablo Lorraine’s movie was an easy yes. “He called me on the phone. At first, I hadn’t read the script yet, and he proposed this idea and said he was doing this sort of weird tone poem about Diana, and asked whether or not I would be interested in tackling the subject at all before he sent the script,” she said. “Kind of without thinking, very irresponsibly, I said ‘Yes, absolutely.’”