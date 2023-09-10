Kit Harington's Mysterious New Movie Role Revealed

Harrington looks menacing in the first preview image for 'What Remains of Us,' which is currently being shopped around at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Kit Harington's new movie What Remains of Us is on sale at the Toronto International Film Festival this weekend, finally giving fans everywhere a look at this mysterious performance. The Hollywood Reporter published the first widely-available image from the movie, which shows Harington in a wooded area holding a menacing axe. The distributor is looking for buyers at TIFF this weekend while the movie itself is still in post-production.

The new image shows Harington in jeans and a dirty workshirt with wide red suspenders over his shoulders. He holds an axe with both hands while looking warily into the woods, a small home just behind him. The movie is set in Arkansas in 1965, which means Harington will likely be debuting an American accent for this role. Either way, it will be a far cry from Game of Thrones or Marvel's Eternals.

What Remains of Us is centered around a 10-year-old girl played by Caoilinn Springall who lives on a heavily-fortified compound secluded in the mountains with her father (Harington) and her mother (Ashleigh Cummings). Just as the heroine begins to question her lifestyle in this remote place, she learns that her father transforms into a monster once a month. According to the official synopsis, "Her parents say the monster is nothing to be afraid of but when the monster escapes, the girl has to confront the harsh reality of her father's identity and make a life-altering decision."

The movie is directed by Alexander J. Farrell who co-wrote the script with Greer Ellison. Farrell is best known for documentaries, so this will be his first ever narrative film. The entire movie was shot in Yorkshire, England, so there's no telling how it portrayed rural American life.

Arclight Films is handling worldwide sales for What Remains of Us, and the company is shopping it to pre-sale buyers at TIFF. Since the movie is still in post-production, that means buyers will be seeing unfinished material to decide whether or not to screen it. There's no word on when general audiences will get to see the movie, but with Harington in the cast it is likely to draw big crowds.

Harington became a household name on HBO's Game of Thrones where he played Jon Snow. Since then he has done plenty of other high-profile work as well as some niche hits and theatrical productions. Many fans are holding their breath to hear more about Harington's work on a potential Game of Thrones sequel, SNOW, which he is helping to develop for HBO. It's unclear if the show is still in development, but many fans want to see it redeem the main series.

There are a lot of projects between now and then anyway, including What Remains of Us. There's no telling when that movie might be released, but Game of Thrones is streaming now on Max.