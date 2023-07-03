'Game of Thrones' Couple Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Welcome Second Baby Together

House Snow just got a little bigger. Game of Thrones alum Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie are officially parents of two after they recently welcomed their second child together, a baby girl. A representative for the couple confirmed the exciting news to Page Six, telling the outlet that the couple are "delighted to have welcomed a little girl into the family." Further information, including the little one's date of birth and name, are being kept private at this time.

The Jon Snow actor first revealed that he and Leslie were expecting their second child during a February appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. When Fallon asked how the couple's 2-year-old son was doing, Harington teased that the toddler was about to get "the shock of a lifetime," as he was "about to get a brother or sister."

"He's really good, but he's about to get the shock of his life, which is that he's about to get a brother or sister," Harington said. "I'm terrified, like, you know with the first baby, you're walking on clouds and dancing through fields of daisies for nine months? Well, the man is, anyway. This time, you go, the reality check comes much shorter. You get practical real quick [because you will have] two of them."

Harington and Leslie first met while filming Game of Thrones Season 2 in 2011. Harington, of course, appeared throughout the hit series' eight seasons as Jon Snow. Leslie, meanwhile, portrayed Ygritte, a woman of the Free Folk who was also Jon's first love interest. As their onscreen counterparts sparked romance, Harington and Leslie struck up a real-life romance, and after briefly calling off their relationship in August 2013 before reuniting the following year, Harington got down on one knee in 2017 and proposed. The couple tied the knot in June of the following year and went on to welcome their first baby, a son, in 2021.

Speaking to Access Hollywood in August 2021, Harington opened up about fatherhood, telling the outlet, "Every day, I wake up and I look after this little human and now we're part of a unit together. I think the thing that surprises me most about fatherhood is you are now a unit, the three of you, and that's a whole new dynamic you need to find. I pretty much find every day as he grows and changes, how does that change you? It's a beautiful thing, it really is."

As for how he and Leslie were preparing their son for the family's new addition? Harington told Fallon that he and his wife would "point to Rose's tummy and we say, 'Mommy's baby, mommy's baby.' And he points to his tummy and goes, 'My baby.' I'm quite sure that's – yeah, you'll know soon enough."