'Killers of the Flower Moon' Returns to Movie Theaters in Wake of Oscar Nominations

Killers of the Flower Moon is heading back to the big screen. The Apple Original film landed an impressive 10 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Lead Actress. In celebration of the big nominations, Apple has announced that it will be re-releasing the culture-moving feature in partnership with Paramount Pictures for a limited theatrical run in over 1,000 locations globally beginning on Friday, Jan. 26.

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, and Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon is based on the book of the same name by David Grann and focuses on a series of murders of Osage members and relations in the Osage Nation in 1920s Oklahoma. A first look at Killers of the Flower Moon was first released back in 2021, meaning that fans had to wait two years to see it all come together, but the wait was definitely worth it. The film has been getting much praise and was even nominated for seven Golden Globes, with Gladstone taking home the award for Best Actress – Motion Picture Drama.

Following its initial run in theaters, Killers of the Flower Moon came to VOD and electronic sell-through before the Martin Scorsese star-studded movie finally landed on Apple TV+ earlier this month. Along with the Golden Globe and Oscar nominations, the historical drama has also been nominated for several BAFTAs, the Critics' Choice Awards, People's Choice Awards, Satellite Awards, SAG Awards, and many more. It was honored by the National Board of Review as the Best Film of the Year, as well as Best Director, Best Actress, and Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography.

Killers of the Flower Moon's return to theaters is not so surprising after its Best Film nomination. Many theaters show the Best Film nominations leading up to the Oscars, no matter how long it's been since they were last in theaters. It's just going to be exciting to watch it on the big screen again, knowing how many Oscars it could take home. As of now, it's unknown how long Killers of the Flower Moon will be showing, but it should hopefully be running in theaters for at least a few weeks or maybe even through the Oscars.

Make sure to catch Killers of the Flower Moon during its limited theatrical run beginning Jan. 26. The film is currently streaming on Apple TV+ if you are unable to hit your local movie theater. Tune in to the 2024 Academy Awards on Sunday, Mar. 10 at 7 p.m. ET on ABC to see if the film takes home any awards.