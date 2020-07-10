Kill Bill Vol. 3 has been long-speculated to be an upcoming project for Quentin Tarantino, and franchise star Vivica A. Fox is urging the director to cast Zendaya in the potential sequel. In the Kill Bill films, Fox played Vernita Green, whose code name Copperhead, a former member of the Deadly Viper Assassination Squad along with Uma Thurman's character, the Bride. After a series of deadly and treacherous events, Vernita goes on to be a mother and homemaker. The Bride eventually tracks Vernita down and kills her in front of her daughter, Nikki, played by Ambrosia Kelley.

Now, in an interview with NME, Fox has opened up about a third Vol. of the franchise, and stated that she is championing for Zendaya to be cast as a grown-up Nikki. "I haven’t got any official word [on Kill Bill Vol. 3]. I had a feeling that hopefully [Tarantino] was waiting on the actress who plays my daughter to grow up a little bit," she said. "But then I was doing an interview and they asked, 'What young actress would you get to play your daughter?' and I was like, 'No, Ambrosia!' But they meant an established actress, so I went, 'Zendaya!'" Fox continued: "How hot would that be? And that would probably green light this project. Because her and Uma are both very tall, and it would just be kick-butt, and I love her. Hopefully now we can put that out, like, 'Tarantino, cast Zendaya!' And spark his interest to put it on the fast track. Wouldn’t it be amazing?"

Notably, Tarantino has openly expressed interest in revisiting the The Bride and her story, saying in 2019, "If any of my movies were going to spring from my other movies, it would be a third Kill Bill." Later the same year, he brought it up again during an interview with Andy Cohen, per IndieWire. "I just had dinner with Uma Thurman last night," Tarantino said. "I do have an idea of what I would do with [Kill Bill Vol. 3]. That was the whole thing, conquering the concept. What has happened to The Bride since then? And what do I want to do? I didn’t just want to come up with some cockamamie adventure. [The character] doesn’t deserve that. The Bride has fought long and hard. I have an idea now that could be interesting. I still wouldn’t do it for a little bit. It would be at least three years from now. It is definitely in the cards."