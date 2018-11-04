Kevin Hart Teases New Movie With ‘Jumanji’ Co-Star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

Kevin Hart and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, two of the hardest-working men in showbusiness, teased a new project on Instagram Saturday, even though they have plenty to do on their plates already.

Hart shared a photo from the set of Johnson’s next movie, the Fast & Furious spin-off Hobbs and Shaw, on Instagram this weekend. In the caption, Hart said the two are “cooking” something new up.

“We are in the kitchen cooking people…Can’t wait for the world to see what we are working on. Stay tuned,” Hart wrote.

The Rock shared the same photo on his Instagram page.

“Taking care of business. Great having my son, I mean one of my best friends [Hart] stop by my set of HOBBS & SHAW (our FAST & FURIOUS spin-off film) to have a big meet up about new opportunities,” Johnson wrote in the caption. “We f– with each other all the time because it’s what we love to do and the world loves it too, but we also have a mutual hunger to build out our enterprises and create opportunities that entertain the world.”

Johnson went on to tease, “We’re lining up some very big things for the world to enjoy. I still want to slap his little lips into next week though.”

Hart and Johnson have already worked together before. Last year, they starred in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and co-starred in 2016’s Central Intelligence. They are working on another Jumanji movie, which will reunite them with Karen Gillen, Jack Black and director Jake Kasdan. It hits theaters on Dec. 13, 2019.

Johnson and Hart have also developed an off-screen friendship that was on display during Hart’s appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in September. Hart tried to get Johnson to appear on the show over FaceTime, but he did not answer the phone for him. Johnson instead answered the phone for Fallon.

“Kevin, to me, is like a little gremlin that I just want to take him and throw him into oncoming traffic,” Johnson joked.

Hart can now be seen on the big screen in Night School. He is also working on The Secret Life of Pets 2, My Own Worst Enemy, The Great Outdoors and Ride Along 3.

Johnson recently finished work on Disney’s Jungle Cruise, although that film will not be in theaters until July 2020. He is now busy working on Hobbs and Shaw, the first Fast & Furious spin-off starring Johnson as Hobbs and Jason Statham as Shaw. Vanessa Kirby and Idris Elba are also in the movie, directed by Deadpool 2‘s David Leitch. The film hits theaters on Aug. 2, 2019.

Photo credit: Brian Dowling/WireImage/Getty Images