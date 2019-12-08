Kevin Hart Had a Rough Encounter With a ‘Racist’ Camel While Filming ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’

Kevin Hart and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson gave an interview about Jumanji: The Next Level on Friday, where they revealed some hilarious behind-the-scenes stories. The two actors were on The Graham Norton Show in the U.K., where Hart admitted he was not the best with animals. However, he thought that at least one camel in the movie should take the blame.

Hart and Johnson poked fun at each other as usual in their latest interview, which went up online on Friday. Hart noted that he prefers to film in front of a green screen rather than with real-life animals, saying that he does not like animals because you can’t tell what they are thinking.

“And we’re like ‘Kevin, that’s a poodle,’” Johnson joked.

The two actors joked about Hart’s relationship with wildlife a little bit before they launched into a story about the biggest real animals they had to deal with while filming Jumanji: The Next Level.

“There’s a massive scene where we’re on camels — Kevin got to know his camel very, very well. Terrified of camels, by the way.” said Johnson.

“Very racist camel,” Hart cut in. “Let’s just get it out there. Let’s get it out. Well, I was the only black guy that was there. I mean that camel definitely had it out for me, did it not? Was any other camel making noise except for mine? Was any other camel making noises?!”

“Kevin, well, here’s the thing. As you guys know, animals, they feed off the energy of the human being, and [Kevin] had a very fearful energy,” Johnson explained.

“Oh, right, so I’m racist against myself?” Hart asked. “This is ridiculous. It was — the camel was not — it was not a nice camel, okay?”

Fans have gotten glimpses of the camel scene in the trailer and other promotional material for Jumanji: The Next Level. Hart said that, while this was real, other scenes including the stampede of ostriches were computer animated.

Johnson described some of the locations where they filmed the movie, from forests to deserts to snow-capped mountains. He said that the whole team was dedicated to “expanding the Jumanji universe,” suggesting that there might be even more movies to come.



Jumanji: The Next Level hits theaters on Friday. So far, there are few reviews of the movie to go by, but those that are out are cautiously positive. The movie has a positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but it is based on just one fresh review.