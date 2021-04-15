Kenan Thompson Gives Huge Update on 'Home Alone' Reboot

✖

Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson is making major career moves. Not only is he starring in his own NBC sitcom, Kenan, but he is also starring in the upcoming remake of Home Alone on Disney+. During his virtual appearance on Monday's Watch What Happens Live, Thompson gave a major update to host Andy Cohen.

"It was a long shoot. It started in Canada and then got shut down and came back around because of the pandemic and stuff, so it's been very splotchy, I guess, as far as trying to get it done is concerned," Thompson explained. Alongside Thompson, JoJo Rabbit's Archie Yates, Ellie Kemper, Chris Parnell, and Rob Delaney are set to star in the reboot. SNL writers Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell penned the script with Dirty Grandpa's Dan Mazer taking the helm as director.

"But, I think they're getting very close to finishing it," Thompson revealed, explaining that he had completed some of the film's audio re-recording. "That's usually one of the last steps, so it's coming up."

While Disney fans might be excited about the upcoming film, Chris Columbus, who directed the original, had some harsh words for the creative team behind the new film. "Nobody got in touch with me about it, and it's a waste of time as far as I'm concerned," he told Insider. "What's the point? I'm a firm believer that you don't remake films that have had the longevity of Home Alone."

"You're not going to create lightning in a bottle again," Columbus continued. "It's just not going to happen. So why do it? It's like doing a paint-by-numbers version of a Disney animated film — a live-action version of that. What's the point? It's been done. Do your own thing. Even if you fail miserably, at least you have come up with something original."

No matter what Columbus says, Thompson is going to keep doing his thing. During a career-spanning interview with Variety, Thompson, who is the SNL cast member with the longest run at 18 seasons, explained that he had no plans to leave the sketch show immediately. "I have a certain number I would love to get to," he said. "I think 20 is a good, round, even number that I’m close to. I feel like that is in reach, but also it would be respected if I don’t get there. Like, 18 is fine, 19 is fine. It doesn’t really matter. What matters is, will I have time for my family? There’s only 24 hours in a day."