Keanu Reeves Completely Transforms With Huge Mohawk and Long Beard for New ‘Bill and Ted’ Movie

Keanu Reeves is almost unrecognizable in his latest character. The actor was spotted on the set of Bill & Ted Face the Music sporting a full beard and mohawk for his part on Friday, according to Daily Mail. The actor will be playing Ted Theodore Logan in the film — the same character he played in the 1989 original film, and the follow-up. Reeves, 54, was spotted sporting a tattered pair of blue jeans, a fitted Under Armour shirt exposing his stomach and sneakers on the New Orleans film set.

Bill & Ted Face the Music will see Reeves and his co-star navigate the mundane nature of being middle aged. The pair will finally realize in the film that they didn’t change the world with their band, Wyld Stallyns’, music according to The New York Times. The pair will be visited by someone from the future with a request: create a song that will save the universe. Naturally, the pair get right to work on that request with the help of their family, friends and other famous musicians.

The film will even feature some late musicians. Jimi Hendrix (Dezmann Still), Louis Armstrong (Jeremiah Craft), Mozart (Daniel Dorr) and Ling Lun (sharon Gee) are all due to appear. Previous films saw visits from Billy the Kid, Socrates, Joan of Arch and Death, also known as the Grim Reaper. It’s unclear at this time if they’ll all appear again.

William Sadler, who played Death in the film, announced his return subtly on Twitter. He changed his profile picture to a photo of him in his makeup from the original film, as reported by PopCulture.com’s sister site, ComicBook.com.

The Bill & Ted franchise started in the late 1980s. The last film released in theaters was Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, which came out in 1991 to much fanfare. Despite coming out more than two decades later, fans are looking forward to Bill & Ted Face the Music. The film comes after several rumors of another film in the franchise being in production.

“We want to say thank you to the fans,” Reeves said in a video with co-star Alex Winter when the film was first announced, according to PEOPLE.

Winter added, “It’s all because of you guys. We owe you a huge debt of gratitude so we wanted to say thank you.”

When the first film was released, Bill and Ted (Winter) could hardly play their instruments. The sequel, however, revealed how they learned to play and became musical icons of sorts. It’s unclear where they’ll be at musically in the third film.