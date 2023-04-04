'John Wick' Spinoff Movie Premiere Date Revealed

The upcoming John Wick spinoff, Ballerina, finally has an official premiere date. The film's producing studio, Lionsgate, has revealed that the action film will debut on June 6, 2024. This will make its release a little over a year from the premiere of John Wick Chapter 4, which was released on March 24 and is currently playing in theaters.

In an official synopsis of Ballerina, Lionsgate details, "The world of John Wick expands with Ballerina, as Ana de Armas stars as an assassin trained in the traditions of the Ruska Roma." In addition to De Armas, the film as stars Anjelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Norman Reedus, and Ian McShane. Additionally, there will be appearances by John Wick actor Keanu Reeves, as well as the late Lance Reddick. Ballerina is directed by Len Wiseman (Underworld), from a script written by Shay Hatten (John Wick 3 and 4), and is based on characters created by Derek Kolstad.

The first John Wick came out in 2012 and made over $88 million on a budget of less than $30 million. The second film in the franchise — John Wick: Chapter 2 — opened in 2017 and made over $170 million on a $40 million budget. John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum premiered in 2019 and raked in a worldwide revenue total of more than $325 million on a budget of less than $75 million. Collectively, the three John Wick films alone made the franchise over a half-billion dollars. This sum is on a combined budget of somewhere under $145 million.

On Monday, John Wick: Chapter 4 crossed $250 million worldwide, bringing the franchise haul to over $830 million. It stands to reason that the film could potentially make another 100 million, before the end of its theatrical run. This could position Ballerina to be the film that pushes the franchise past the $1 billion mark.

Notably, John Wick: Chapter 4 was originally set to shoot back-to-back with John Wick 5, but Lionsgate opted to postpone those plans, likely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. John Wick: Chapter 4 was filmed from June to October 2021, and Chapter 5 was moved to film at a later date. However, those plans have been scrapped, and John Wick Chapter 4 is currently the end of the story that began in the first film. Fans still have Ballerina to look forward too, as well as the forthcoming prequel series, The Continental.