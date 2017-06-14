Keanu Reeves Expected To Appear In New ‘John Wick’ TV Show

John Wick became an unexpected in 2015 when Keanu Reeves reasserted himself as a force to be reckoned with as an action movie hero.

Now, the world of Reeves’ super assassin is set to be explored further on television. Director Chad Stahelski and his screenwriting partner Derek Kolstad are continuing to develop a TV Series which will be delivered by Lionsgate, the same studio behind the John Wick films.

The new series will be called, “The Continental,” with Lionsgate being “very excited” about it, according to the report from IndieWire. The Continental is the name of the hotel which houses the world’s best assassins and spies, enforcing an intriguing code which those allowed inside loyally follow (for the most part…see John Wick: Chapter 2‘s ending).

They’ve got a really good structure,” Stahelski said. “It’s very tied to the film [in that] it’s about the Continentals all over the world, how certain people come into that world, and what happens in relation to those people, which is cool. I think the world is very vast, and everything I’ve heard from it is very positive. […] It’s something that studio seems very, very intent on [making] and very, very behind.”

John Wick: Chapter 2 explored the worldwide reach of The Continental, pinning Wick into a corner by the film’s end. The TV series is expected to be a prequel with Reeves set to guest star, though the capacity of his role likely won’t be very large. “I think [Reeves] would make an appearance,” Stahelski said. “I think that’s part of his thing, [but the series] isn’t centered around John Wick.”

“I like telling stories from my one character’s perspective,” Stahelski said. “Once you put that aside with the TV show, [you can] expand to all the different characters and follow them throughout their journey. You can be with the consigliere, concierge, the sommelier — you can be with all these different characters and walk through the world in different aspects; ones that I’m a little limited [from exploring] by staying with my lead guy.”

The John Wick film franchise has become known for its unforgettable action sequences and Stahelski expects the TV series to follow that lead. He goes as far as promising action comparable to one of the most epic sequences in recent years.

“Look at ‘Battle of the Bastards,’” Stahelski said of the iconic Game of Thrones episode. “As an action designer, I think that’s the best battle I’ve ever seen on TV. They did a great job, and they weren’t careless with their money. They planned it, they boarded it — you watch the behind-the-scenes, [it’s clear] the guys did everything right.”

“Granted, they’re the biggest budgeted show on TV right now, but could we do something interesting with ‘John Wick’ with what we have? Yeah. I’d like to give it a go and prove to the TV world that you can have feature action on a TV show. It would be a nice little feather in my cap, sure,” he said.

Lionsgate has not officially confirmed Reeves’ role in the TV series, nor offer information regarding who will write it. Stahelski is currently in place to direct John Wick: Chapter 3 which does not yet have a release date.

