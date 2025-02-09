‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ Trailer Arrives Ahead of Super Bowl, Stars Scarlett Johansson and Mahershala Ali

Super Bowl LIX may not be here just yet, but some of the biggest movie trailers have already released including Jurassic World Rebirth. The latest film in the beloved franchise stars Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, and Jonathan Bailey and follows an extraction team that races to an island research facility for the original Jurassic Park, inhabited by the worst of the worst that were left behind.

Releasing in theaters on July 2, Jurassic World Rebirth is directed by Gareth Edwards with a screenplay by David Coepp. Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Luna Blaise, David Iacono, and Ed Skrein also star in the film, which is the seventh overall installment in the long-running Jurassic Park franchise. The movie is set five years after the events of the latest Jurassic World film, Jurassic World Dominion, which released in 2022.

Per the synopsis, “The planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures across land, sea, and air within that tropical biosphere hold, in their DNA, the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.”

A version of the Jurassic World Rebirth trailer is sure to make its rounds during the Super Bowl, but when during the big game is unknown. Other major trailers probably making their way to the Super Bowl will be Smurfs, Wicked: For Good, Thunderbolts, Superman, The Fantastic Four, and Snow White, to name a few. 2025 is already turning into a big year for film, and whether a trailer is shown during the Super Bowl or not, it will still be exciting to see in theaters later this year.

Jurassic World Rebirth is produced by Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley, and executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Dennis L. Stewart, and Jim Spencer. Amblin Entertainment and The Kennedy/Marshall Company produced Jurassic World Rebirth, which is distributed by Universal Pictures. A new era in the Jurassic franchise is upon us, and it seems to be as dangerous as ever. Fans won’t want to miss this because they are sure to be in for the ride of their lives with this A-list cast. Jurassic World Rebirth releases in theaters on July 2. The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles duke it out again during Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, with kickoff starting at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox, Tubi, Fubo, and NFL digital platforms.