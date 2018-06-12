‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed

The first reviews for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom are in, and its Rotten Tomatoes score is giving fans some room to be optimistic.

The blockbuster, which releases in the U.S. on June 22, debuted on Rotten Tomatoes with a score of 70 percent.

That means that out of the first 20 reviews, 70 percent of the critics gave positive reviews of the film. This ranking put the flick in the site’s “Fresh” category.

However, as of June 10, the Tomatometer score has dropped a bit. With 86 reviews filed, only 53 of those were positive ratings. That makes Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom‘s current score 62 percent.

This current ranking is not quite low enough to give the film a “Rotten” rating, which is given to movies with a percentage lower than 60 percent. It also seemingly knocks it out of contention for the “Certified Fresh” category, which is for films that stay above 75 percent after a set about of reviews come in. For a wide-release like Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, that review number is 80.

To go along with this rating, site’s current “Critics Consensus” listing promises action for audiences with a caveat.

“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom adds another set piece-packed entry to the blockbuster franchise, although genuinely thrilling moments are in increasingly short supply,” the listing reads.

If you pour through the aggregated reviews, many point out that the film, which stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, has a high degree of fun, but the franchise is in need of a shake-up before long.

“These movies will go on and on, but some of us are still waiting for them to evolve,” Los Angeles Times writer Justin Chang wrote in his “Rotten” review.

The Associated Press‘ Lindsey Bahr gave it a “Fresh” rating, writing, “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” gets away with its unoriginality for the most part, but this franchise’s desperation is starting to show. It’s time to evolve or go extinct.”

For reference the film’s score is below its predecessor, Jurassic World, by 9 percent.

It is also well below the high mark of the Jurassic franchise, 1993’s Jurassic Park. The franchise’s first film, which widely regarded as a classic, has a “Certified Fresh” score of 92 percent.

However, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is well above the other two films in the original trilogy. The Lost World: Jurassic Park has a “Rotten” score of 53 percent, and Jurassic Park III is also “Rotten” with a score of 50 percent.

Regardless of these critical analysis, 98 percent of the 17,541 polled Rotten Tomatoes users want to see the movie.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom will be released in U.S. theaters on June 22. It is currently released in most other international markets.