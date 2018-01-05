‘Jurassic World 2’ Spoiler: Claire Will Not Wear High Heels Again

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom will see the return of terrifying dinosaurs, but it won’t see the return of Claire Dearing’s terrifying high heels.

In an interview with Brazil’s CinePOP, director J.A. Bayona revealed that the days of being chased by a T-Rex in heels is long past for star Bryce Dallas Howard, claiming that the heels that caused a wave of controversy in Jurassic World are being retired and likely being replaced with shoes much more fitting for an island full of prehistoric dinosaurs.

“No, no. Definitely she’s more prepared in this one. The first movie, she was – it was more like she was caught by surprise, and in this one she’s totally ready and prepared for the adventure.”

Bayona also revealed that Howard’s character will continue to be a vessel of female empowerment, taking on a role that is just as important as star Chris Pratt’s.

“I think we were very aware about that, you know. And we work a lot in trying to make Claire a very strong character. She’s very smart. She has a very emotional side, but also she’s very physical and tough. I think she’s a very complete character,” Bayona said. “The film starts with Claire looking for Owen. She’s the one convincing him to go back to join her and go back to the island to rescue the dinosaurs. So she has as much an important role as Owen has in the story this time.”

It was earlier revealed that during the time between World and Fallen Kingdom, Claire had founded the Dinosaur Protection Group to save Isla Nubla’s cloned dinosaur population from extinction, which now includes a host of never-before-seen dinosaurs in the Jurassic Park franchise.

The newest film in the franchise, which features a host of new faces as well as several returning characters, centers on a volcano on Isla Nublar, which threatens to kill the genetically-modified dinosaurs from World.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom opens in theaters on June 22.