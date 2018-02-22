‘Jurassic World 3’ to Premiere June 2021

While fans are still waiting for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom to hit theaters later this summer, Universal Pictures has set Jurassic World 3 to debut on June 11, 2021.

Jurassic World 3 will be released June 11, 2021. pic.twitter.com/9RLUWl13tZ — Jurassic World (@JurassicWorld) February 21, 2018

An official poster shared from the film’s Twitter account announced the news Wednesday afternoon.

Franchise newcomer Emily Carmichael has been tapped to join Colin Trevorrow as the co-writer of the next edition of the blockbuster franchise.

Carmichael was hired by Amblin in 2016 to write and direct the family action-adventure Powerhouse. She co-wrote the upcoming Pacific Rim Uprising out on March 23, and most recently rewrote The Black Hole for Disney and director Joseph Kosinski. The writers will work off a story by Derek Connolly and Trevorrow, who together wrote Jurassic World and this summer’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which is set to open on June 22.

“It’s important to this franchise that we welcome new creative voices to keep our storytelling fresh and alive,” Trevorrow told Deadline in a statement. “I’m thrilled with the tension and beauty J.A. has brought to Fallen Kingdom, and I know Emily will add another layer of emotion to the concluding chapter of our trilogy.”

Trevorrow is also set to executive produce, along with Steven Spielberg and producers Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley.

No cast confirmations have yet been made for the threequel. Jurassic World owns the third-best opening of all-time at the domestic box office with $20.8 million. The flick made $652.2 million in the United States and $1.67 billion globally.

Trevorrow previously confirmed that Fallen Kingdom would definitely set the franchise up for the third installment. In an interview with Periodismo.com, he explained that his revival of the classic dinosaur movies was always meant to be a trilogy.

“I remember telling Steven [Spielberg] even while we were making the first movie, ‘This is the beginning. Here is the middle. And here’s the end of the end.’ This is where we want to go,” Trevorrow explained. “I feel like that kind of design is crucial to a franchise like this if you really want to bring people along with you and make sure they stay interested.”

He assuaged any fears that Fallen Kingdom would end on a cliffhanger.

“At the end of this movie, it’s not a cliffhanger,” he promised, “but it’s designed for people to want to know what’s going to happen next, whereas the earlier Jurassic Park movies had pretty clear definitive endings. They were much more episodic. In working with Derek Connolly, my co-writer, we were also thinking about where it was going to go in the future.”