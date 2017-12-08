‘Jurassic World 2’ Trailer: What Happened to Chris Pratt at the End?

During the Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom trailer, our heroes are nearly killed by a volcano and dinosaur stampede. They looked doomed, especially since Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) wasn’t in the bog with Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard).

The new film’s plot finds Claire talking Owen back into going to Isla Nublar to help save the same dinosaurs that tried to kill him in Jurassic World. The volcano on the island is about to explode, and Claire reminds him that his favorite velociraptor, Blue, is still on the island.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Of course, just like Dr. Alan Grant in Jurassic Park III and Dr. Ian Malcolm in The Lost World, Owen goes back to a dinosaur-filled island and puts his life in danger. It looks like Owen, Claire and a young scientist played by Justice Smith (Paper Towns) are on the island when the volcano explodes.

Claire and the scientist get inside a leftover Jurassic World pod, but Owen doesn’t make it inside. While a stampede of dinosaurs follows them, Owen gets stuck in the smog. We don’t see him follow Claire into the water.

The chances that Chris Pratt’s character dies is slim, but it would be a shocking twist for the film.

“We can say that there’s an extinction level event happening on the island, which is jeopardizing the lives of all the dinosaurs on that island and our movie begins,” Howard told Ellen DeGeneres this week.

The trailer also shows Jeff Goldblum returning to the franchise as Malcolm, although he doesn’t have to go back to the island this time. Instead, he’s testifying before politicians who are trying to figure out if they should just let the dinos die.

“Life cannot be contained. Life breaks free,” Malcolm says. “Life finds a way.”

Fallen Kingdom opens June 22.