‘Jurassic World’ Director Colin Trevorrow Explains Why The Sequel Will Be Scarier Than Predecessor

Defying all preconceived notions of how well Jurassic World would perform, the third sequel to 1993’s Jurassic Park went on the become not just one of the biggest financial successes of 2015, but one of the most successful films of all time.

With the film, director Colin Trevorrow aimed to capture the adventure and excitement of Spielberg’s original, wowing a whole new generation of dinosaur fans. The next installment in the franchise, however, will be much darker and scarier than anything Jurassic Park fans have seen before, as Trevorrow recently explained to CinemaBlend.

Trevorrow has handed over the directorial duties to J.A. Bayona, who he revealed “is very good at [creating scares]. There are things that he’ll just do with a shadow, or a rustling curtain on a wall.”

He added, “He’s so tapped into that kind of fear, especially the fear through the eyes of a child. He and I are just simpatico, as an American and a Spanish person. We may be the mirrors of each other. It is by far the most satisfying collaboration of my life.”

Bayona made his feature film debut with The Orphanage, which featured a woman returning to the orphanage in which she grew up, only for her son to go missing shortly after. The film is one of the most effective horror movies of the last ten years, so Trevorrow isn’t exaggerating when he discusses Bayona’s skills with scares.

Despite Bayona’s success with horror, he then went on to direct The Impossible, starring Naomi Watts and Ewan McGregor, about the tidal wave that tore through Thailand in 2004. That film had some thrilling and scary elements, but was much more of a family drama than a horror film. The director followed that up with last year’s A Monster Calls, which involved a much heavier presence of horrific elements.

Trevorrow went on to explain why he feels horror will be important for the upcoming sequel, admitting, “First of all I think the mainstream loves being scared, and I think the scares in the first movie were made to make children think like they were seeing something horrifying, that their parents shouldn’t be allowing them to see. We have that a little bit here.”

He continued, “But there’s also that same big, fun adventure, sweeping, romantic kind of action in part of the movie. That people seemingly responded really well to. We’re not throwing it all way, but we’re definitely going to some new places.”

The original film had a sense of the fantastical while also giving the audience plenty of startling moments, which it sounds like Jurassic World 2 is hoping to bring back.

Jurassic World 2 is slated to hit theaters June 22, 2018.