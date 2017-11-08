New ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ Promo Artwork Spotted by Fans

The Jurassic World sequel, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is going to be one of the biggest blockbuster movies of 2018, and we’re already seeing some fittingly big promotional material for it!

South American YouTubers Mega Power Brasil are down at the Brand Licensing Europe, where there is a brand new banner for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom on display.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Check it out in this photo, below!

Spotted at BLE

As is quickly pointed out in a breakdown by Jurassic Outpost, the banner gives us a look at the new T-Rex that will be featured in the sequel, and the intelligent trained raptor Blue we met in the last film; however, the image of Chris Pratt’s Owen is actually a photoshopped image of Pratt from the first film.

There’s also a new look at the T-Rex that Universal Pictures is offering as part of a photobooth promotion:

As is quickly pointed out in a breakdown by Jurassic Outpost, the banner gives us a look at the new T-Rex that will be featured in the sequel, and the intelligent trained raptor Blue we met in the last film; however, the image of Chris Pratt’s Owen is actually a photoshopped image of Pratt from the first film.

More Dinos Spotted

In addition to the T-Rex and Blue, Brand Licensing Europe also teased Jurassic World fans with a fossil display featuring a skull from the Ceratopsian group of Dinosaurs (like Triceratops).

We’ll leave it up to the Dinosuar experts to debate whether the skull is a Triceratops, a Pentaceratops, or something else altogether; what we do know is that invokes that first official image from Fallen Kingdom, which you can view below.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom will be in theaters on June 22, 2018.