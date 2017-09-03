Here Is Every Butt Featured in ‘Jurassic Park’

Supercuts are always a fun way to re-experience your favorite films. Cutting down a film to its repetitive aspects is also bound to get a laugh, and this latest one we unearthed is no different.

Vimeo creator Trav Fryer took the 1993 Steve Spielberg classic Jurassic Park and boiled it down to the its most essential element: the butts.

That’s right, Fryer cut out most of that lame dinosaur stuff and gave fans what they really wanted, which is a streamlined edit of Sam Neill and Laura Dern’s derrières entitled “J ur ass i c.”

However, the rear-end action isn’t only limited to Neil’s Alan Grant and Dern’s Ellie Sattler, as any and all human butt shots are included in the video.

Note that we said human butt shots. The one problem with this compilation is the glaring lack of dinosaur butt. Die-hard Jurassic Park fans will just have to wait and see if Fryer makes a more dino-butt friendly compilation down the line.

Watch the compilation below: