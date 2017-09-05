Daniel Radcliffe Must Fight For His Life in Survival Thriller ‘Jungle’

Former Harry Potter star has taken on one of his most physical roles to date, starring in the survival thriller Jungle, which will open in select cities on October 20, along with debuting on VOD and Digital HD outlets. Check out the all-new trailer for the film above.

In the early 1980s, 22-year-old Israeli backpacker Yossi Ghinsberg (Radcliffe) and two friends – Swiss teacher Marcus Stamm and American photographer Kevin Gale – set off from the Bolivian city of La Paz on what was supposed to be the adventure of a lifetime. Leading the way into the uncharted Amazon was an Austrian expat named Karl Ruprechter, who had met the friends just days before and claimed to be familiar with the region. But their dream trip soon turned into a wilderness nightmare from which not all of the men returned.

Thomas Kretschmann, Alex Russell, Joel Jackson, and Yasmin Kassim also star in the film, which is based on the best-selling novel about Ghinsberg’s real-life adventures.

The film was directed by Greg McLean, who directed the genre film The Belko Experiment earlier this year, which was written by James Gunn.

Previously, McLean made a name for himself in the world of genre cinema with the outback survival thrillers Wolf Creek and Wolf Creek 2, which followed a sadistic serial killer (John Jarratt) pursuing wary backpackers relentlessly for the thrill of the kill.

While Radcliffe will always be Harry Potter to some, thanks to the eight films in which he starred as the boy wizard, the actor himself has shown no fear about the films he has taken on after the series’ completion. From a lovelorn demon in the fairy tale Horns to a farting corpse in Swiss Army Man, the actor has proven to not just be unpredictable but also fearless, tackling every performance with tenacity, becoming one of the most compelling actors of his generation.

You can see Jungle when it debuts on October 20.