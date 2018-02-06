‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’ Sequel Lines up Writers

After Jumanji: Welcome to The Jungle exceeded all of Sony Pictures’ wildest hopes and dreams at the box office, the studio is in talks with screenwriters Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner to pen a sequel.

The two writers put together the final draft of Welcome to The Jungle, after some earlier work was done by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Now, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the studio wants a follow-up from Rosenberg and Pinkner that will reunite Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart and Jack Black.

The next entry into the Jumanji canon will again be produced by Matt Tolmach, along with the Seven Bucks Production team, which consists of Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia. Director Jake Kasdan is also expected to return, though the whole thing hangs on Rosenberg and Pinkner’s script in progress.

The yet-unnamed new Jumanji film has no production date yet, though at this rate Welcome to The Jungle could stay in theaters indefinitely. The action-comedy held the top spot at the box office for six weeks after its release. It was briefly unseated by Maze Runner: The Death Cure but after that, Jumanji actually returned to the top.

So far, Welcome to The Jungle has brought in $857 million total globally. Not bad, considering the movie was made on a $100 million budget.

The film’s unpredicted success has Sony executives feeling pretty confident, as this is their biggest non-Spider-Man smash hit in quite a few years. According to The Wall Street Journal, Sony’s Tom Rothman even believes the sequel could stand up to Star Wars Episode IX in December.

Before working on Welcome to The Jungle, Rosenberg and Pinkner worked on a script for the upcoming Venom movie, which will star Tom Hardy and Michelle Williams. The Spider-Man spin-off has been rumored for years, and it’s finally due to arrive in theaters this October.