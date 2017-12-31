‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’ Raking in Major Cash at International Box Office

While Star Wars: The Last Jedi continues to dominate the global box office, Dwayne Johnson‘s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle has provided families with a fun alternative that is raking in cash.

Deadline reports that it has made $226 million through Thursday, Dec. 28. It’s already opened in 53 international markets and even passed The Last Jedi in 28 of them.

According to Box Office Mojo, the film grossed $72 million domestically in its first six days of release. The film also earned an A- CinemaScore grade, so it’s expected to have strong staying power.

On Friday, Dec. 29, Jumanji added $17.8 million. It’s expected to take in $66 million over the four-day weekend. That will bring its domestic total to $187 million, and its international total will hit $350 million, notes The Hollywood Reporter.

Deadline reported that the film still hasn’t opened in Brazil, Japan, South Korea, Argentina, Italy and China. In Malaysia, the film has become the highest-grossing Sony release in the country’s history. It’s biggest day in the U.K. came on Thursday, when it made $2.3 million after two weeks in release.

Jumanji is headlined by Johnson, who is one of the world’s biggest movie stars. Kevin Hart and Jack Black have also headlined international hits, while Karen Gillan is best known for her role in Guardians of the Galaxy. The new Jumanji is a follow-up to the 1995 family classic starring Robin Williams.

Despite its success, The Last Jedi is still expected to finish at the top. It is expected to hit around $974 million worldwide by the end of the weekend, and $537 million domestically. While that’s a 25 percent drop from The Force Awakens‘ total at this point, The Last Jedi is expected to pass Rouge One: A Star Wars Story‘s international total soon.

Pitch Perfect 3 is expected to finish third with a $23.5 million weekend. The film will reach $70 million domestically by Monday.

Fox’s The Greatest Showman, a musical that stars Hugh Jackman as P.T. Barnum, will come in fourth with around $20.4 million. That will put its domestic total at $54 million.